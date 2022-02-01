One company offers the experience of floating in space

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the current space race blasts off, one company is making it possible for everyday folks to feel what it’s like to go to space.

Zero-G is a space tourism company that offers a flight to experience zero-gravity so passengers can float and flip just like the astronauts.

“The experience lasts about an hour and a half to two hours for the flight. Patrons can expect to experience weightlessness 30 seconds at a time for about six to seven minutes total of weightlessness,” said Noelle Pearson, Director of Sales for Zero-G.

Instead of boarding a rocket, the company has modified a Boeing 727-200 by adding padding for passengers to safely float around in zero gravity.

“We take off and land similar to any other aircraft would, but once you get up into the air you lay on the fuselage, you go ahead and experience hypergravity for a few moments and then you end up in zero gravity,”said Pearson.

Flyers must be at least eight years old.

The experience is currently touring the country. Find out more on their website The Zero-G Experience® - Zero-G (gozerog.com).

