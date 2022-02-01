Advertisement

Police: 400 lethal doses of fentanyl off streets after bust

From left to right: Jeffrey Williams, Kenyatta Lewis, Michael Cook
From left to right: Jeffrey Williams, Kenyatta Lewis, Michael Cook(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are facing charges after a drug bust in Panama City.

Police say Thursday they served a warrant at a home on the 1200 block of E. 14th Street as part of an investigation into possible drug activity. They say three people were arrested on various drug charges.

More than 24 grams of meth, five grams of cocaine, two grams of synthetic marijuana, seven grams of marijuana, and 0.8 grams of fentanyl were confiscated, according to police. They say that’s about 400 lethal doses of fentanyl.

Jeffrey Javarius Williams, 28, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kenyatta Lewis, 46, was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael Jerome Cook, 68, was charged with sale of methamphetamine.

