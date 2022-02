PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to take a look back at old video footage in this Time Travel Tuesday segment.

This week, we look at videos of local city council meetings from more than 50 years ago to see how things used to get done back in the day.

To learn more, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.