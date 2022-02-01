Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with a few clouds passing through. More clouds return to our skies today, and may be enough to produce a partly cloudy day. But we won’t have any rain chances under the clouds today.

Temperatures are once again seasonal in the upper 30s inland to low 40s on the coast. We’ll want to grab an extra layer to get the day started. However, like yesterday, we’ll be able to shed the extra layer by lunchtime with a mild feel returning. Highs today reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for most.

Southeasterly winds pick up to a slight breeze today. They’ll turn breezier into the mid week pumping up our warmth and moisture.

Eventually that will lead toward some spotty showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will become likely when we have a cold front passing through on Friday.

The front may string out a few showers into the weekend as well with cooler temperatures for the weekend. We’ll go from highs in the low 70s through the mid week back down into the upper 50s by the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with mild highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has some mild days ahead as highs push into the 70s through the midweek ahead of likely rain chances by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.
Four killed in crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County
Car crash
Chipley woman dies in fatal crash in Washington County
Former Jackson County Sheriff John McDaniel remembers the murders of his wife and father.
Former Jackson Co. Sheriff remembers murder of wife, father
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
No injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus on Monday morning.
No injuries reported in school bus crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Warmer and wetter weather is in the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast
Warmer and wetter weather is in the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's current conditions.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Weekend Forecast