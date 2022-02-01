Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with a few clouds passing through. More clouds return to our skies today, and may be enough to produce a partly cloudy day. But we won’t have any rain chances under the clouds today.

Temperatures are once again seasonal in the upper 30s inland to low 40s on the coast. We’ll want to grab an extra layer to get the day started. However, like yesterday, we’ll be able to shed the extra layer by lunchtime with a mild feel returning. Highs today reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for most.

Southeasterly winds pick up to a slight breeze today. They’ll turn breezier into the mid week pumping up our warmth and moisture.

Eventually that will lead toward some spotty showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will become likely when we have a cold front passing through on Friday.

The front may string out a few showers into the weekend as well with cooler temperatures for the weekend. We’ll go from highs in the low 70s through the mid week back down into the upper 50s by the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with mild highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has some mild days ahead as highs push into the 70s through the midweek ahead of likely rain chances by the end of the week.

