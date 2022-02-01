Upcoming Quilts from the Heart show

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 was joined in the studio by Karen Radcliff, the President of the St. Andrews Bay Quilt Guild, and Carolyn Finlayson, the Second Vice President of the Guild, to talk about the upcoming Quilt show.

The show,”Quilts from the Heart,” will be taking place on February 11th and 12th. The event will be hosted at the Holley Academic Center on the Florida State University Panama City Campus.

There will be ten vendors with a variety of items to browse through. More than 100 quilts will be displayed and there will also be a silent auction and a drawing for an “opportunity quilt.”

For more information about this upcoming event, watch the video attached to this story.

