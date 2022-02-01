Advertisement

Upcoming theater classes at Imagination Factory Children’s Theatre

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Imagination Factory Children’s Theatre is working to nurture a love of theater, build confidence, and inspire children to be creative and passionate.

Kate Paxton, with Imagination Factory Children’s Theatre, says skills developed through rehearsing and performing a show can be used in many areas of life as well as building teamwork skills, and perhaps most importantly, confidence.

A few spots are still available for classes and registration is open until the end of the week. Elementary age students can join on Monday and Wednesdays, middle and high school age students on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You can visit the IFCT Facebook page here or the website here.

For more information on opportunities available with IFCT, you can watch Kate Paxton’s full interview above.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.
Four killed in crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County
Car crash
Chipley woman dies in fatal crash in Washington County
Former Jackson County Sheriff John McDaniel remembers the murders of his wife and father.
Former Jackson Co. Sheriff remembers murder of wife, father
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
No injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus on Monday morning.
No injuries reported in school bus crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Kate Paxton, with Imagination Factory Children’s Theatre, says skills developed through...
Imagination Theatre Classes Interview
Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.
Four killed in crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County
Several construction projects are underway in Downtown Panama City, soon the area will have a...
Updated Panama City Marina Area
Since it opened last may, officials say there have been "several" car crashes at one particular...
Crashes on Loop Road