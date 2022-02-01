Upcoming theater classes at Imagination Factory Children’s Theatre

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Imagination Factory Children’s Theatre is working to nurture a love of theater, build confidence, and inspire children to be creative and passionate.

Kate Paxton, with Imagination Factory Children’s Theatre, says skills developed through rehearsing and performing a show can be used in many areas of life as well as building teamwork skills, and perhaps most importantly, confidence.

A few spots are still available for classes and registration is open until the end of the week. Elementary age students can join on Monday and Wednesdays, middle and high school age students on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You can visit the IFCT Facebook page here or the website here.

For more information on opportunities available with IFCT, you can watch Kate Paxton’s full interview above.

