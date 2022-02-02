Advertisement

Animals at Bay County Animal Control are looking for forever homes

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 Wednesday morning to talk about things to consider when adopting an animal.

Temple told us about the different questions you should ask yourself and the steps you should take before adopting an animal, such as sweet “Missy.”

To find out more information on animal adoptions through Bay County Animal Control, click the video attached to this web article.

