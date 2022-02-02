Advertisement

Bay County Commissioners approve the construction of a new skate park

By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Sports Complex brings in tens of millions of dollars to the area each year. Soon there will be a new addition to the complex.

Tuesday morning, Bay County Commissioners voted to move forward on a multi-million dollar park.

“We’ve been waiting on some grant opportunities, and those did not come up,” Robert Carroll Chairman, Commissioner, District 2, said, “therefore we decided to move forward. The contract is about $2 million. It will be a shared revenue between TDC funds and Bay County park funds.”

The skate park is designed to give families in the community an area for everyone to enjoy.

“I think that’s really cool,” Tyrin Jarmon, resident, said, “because the ones that we do have are all the way down by the bridge and that’s pretty far for some of the younger guys who don’t drive and stuff like that. So I think that’s a really good idea.”

The location of this park is strategic. Bay County Commissioners wanted skaters to have an area that was much closer to them and their families.

“Or if little brother, you know, he wants to skate while big brother is playing baseball,” Carroll said, “they can do it at the same place. And moms and dads can be at the same location. So I think it’s a great use of the property.”

The land is cleared to begin construction, but official groundbreaking hasn’t taken place yet. Now that the funds have been approved, Commissioners expect the project to start moving forward.

