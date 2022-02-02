Advertisement

Bay County NAACP celebrates Black History Month

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To kick off Black History Month, the Bay County Branch of the NAACP hosted a proclamation celebration Tuesday Afternoon at City Hall.

This month’s theme was “Black Health and Wellness,” which officials said focused on activities, rituals, and initiatives members of the Black community have engaged in for years.

Community leaders recognized how far Bay County has come, but also said there is more work to be done.

“We have to recognize that we need each other, Dr. King said we must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or else we will perish together as fools, so we have to come to understand that our destinies are linked,” said NAACP President, Dr. Rufus Wood.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki, presented the proclamation to honor 2022′s Black History Month.

The day was filled with songs, dance, and remembering history.

Wood said there are so many people in the community who have made great contributions and we must not forget them.

“I think of Mr. James McCalister who was the first African-American Superintendent, I think of Mr. James Wilson, who was the first African-American police in Panama City.”

Wood said the list goes on.

The NAACP hopes to keep educating everyone, including the youth about the importance of Black History, not just this month but every month.

