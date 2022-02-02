Braden Masker a quiet but effective leader for Arnold

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our next Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week takes us to the pitch at Arnold.

Senior Braden Masker is all kinds of good when it comes to soccer. He leads the team in goals with 32, and assists with 13

“I think in Florida right now he’s second in points for goals scored and assists.” Arnold head soccer coach Jona Hammond told us. “He’s in the top ten in the nation. He is trying to break the Arnold record for most goals which is at, I think it’s 36 or 37.”

Braden’s part of a team that is the defending state champion, and this season is currently 17-1-1 as it heads towards the district final tomorrow night against Choctaw! Masker, his coach says, isn’t a real rah-rah kind of player. He leads by example, and is effective at doing so.

“He’s not up, gets too high or too low.” says Hammond. “He’s just out there handling business. He goes about it in the classroom, on the field. He approaches it the same way. And he deserves what he’s gotten.”

“Oh it’s just that nobody’s slacking off,” says Masker “they see what we’re doing. They’re not skipping classes, they’re going to school and they’re getting the good grades that we get.”

Oh yeah, the classroom, Braden’s grades. He’s pretty good when it comes to all that as well, sporting a 4.4 GPA. Important he says in terms of succeeding in life. And to a guy who wants to play on the next level Masker told us.

"Yeah definitely like, one of the things that college coaches ask you when they're recruiting you is what's your GPA? How good are you in school, what are your test scores? And stuff like that, that's probably the first thing they ask you. So it's good to have a really good score, to tell them that"

