Advertisement

Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day

Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milltown, N.J. (News 12) - “Milltown Mel,” a celebrity groundhog from New Jersey, died days before he could predict the weather for the year on Groundhog Day.

The groundhog offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.

The Facebook post announcing his death Sunday did not say how Milltown Mel died or how old he was. It did say the average lifespan of a groundhog is about three years.

Groundhog Day ceremonies in the city were canceled for the year after attempts to find a last minute substitute were not successful.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to a New Jersey groundhog. In 2016, Sussex County’s weather prognosticator, Stonewall Jackson, died the day before Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2022 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.
Four killed in crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County
Car crash
Chipley woman dies in fatal crash in Washington County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Former Jackson County Sheriff John McDaniel remembers the murders of his wife and father.
Former Jackson Co. Sheriff remembers murder of wife, father
From left to right: Jeffrey Williams, Kenyatta Lewis, Michael Cook
Police: 400 lethal doses of fentanyl off streets after bust

Latest News

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki reads proclamation for Black History Month.
Bay County NAACP celebrates Black History Month
Tornadoes win at home against Marianna Tuesday
Tornadoes win at home against Marianna Tuesday
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
Joe Rone approached the commissioners in regards to getting the sale of liquor by the glass on...
Holmes Co. meets to discuss allowing liquor sale by the glass