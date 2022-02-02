DeFuniak Springs business celebrates 30 years in the community

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County business is thriving through decades of change.

“Well it’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years. It’s gone by in a flash,” Mclean’s Florist and Gifts Owner Debbie Richards said.

The Richards family has owned McLean’'s Florist and Gifts in DeFuniak Springs since 1992. On Tuesday, the community celebrated this hometown florist.

“It’s so rare to have a business that has been this successful for 30 years,” Defuniak Springs Resident Sue Rushing said.

For Megan Harrison, the family store was bought when she was nine-years-old. The success of her mom has been an inspiration ever since.

“A female-owned business, a small business owner that’s been through so many high’s and low’s in the economy and just continues to thrive and to just be a staple here in the community,” Megan Harrison, daughter of owners, said.

A community staple that is there through the good times and the not-so-good times.

“Celebrations, we’re here in times of sorrow, happy times, we do a little bit of all of it,” said Richards.

“I personally had my wedding registry here. Now with a young son that we’re raising in the community, can buy baby gifts in addition to the florist and other gifts they have. So, it’s truly an asset to the community,” Defuniak Springs Resident Chelsea Blich said.

Locals will tell you they credit how community-oriented DeFuniak Springs really is for keeping this business thriving for so long.

“We’re all about downtown and all about the businesses that are here and so it’s wonderful to have them be here for this long,” said Rushing.

A long time and a lot of support for local small businesses.

“We continue to see really great success and that’s all because of the people who are here in the community who continue to support us and we’re grateful for it,” said Harrison.

And as they say at McLeans, “together is a wonderful place to be.”

The family said despite the pandemic, 2021 was their best year yet and they’re excited to see where the next 30 years in business will take them.

