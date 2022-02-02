Elite Juco baseball tournament set for PCB this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - JUCO baseball fans in our area are going to have the chance to sample some of the best JUCO talent in the land this weekend in Panama City Beach, courtesy Gulf Coast College. Gulf Coast Athletic Director Mike Kandler instrumental in bringing the Visit Panama City Beach NJCAA Baseball Classic to town.

“And what that is we’ve invited 15 teams, so it will be a 16 team tournament, from around the country to come in and play at a tournament out at the Sports Park out in Panama City Beach.” coach Kandler told me. “And the 16 teams will probably be the greatest field that’s ever been assembled for a Junior College baseball tournament in the history of Junior College baseball.”

And that’s saying a lot! As the coach indicated, the tourney will take place at the Panama City Beach Sports Park, which has really opened up the ability for our area to host these types of national events! Chipola and Northwest Florida will join host Gulf Coast in the three day tournament which begins Friday.

“This tournament field is unbelievable.” Kandler added. “I’m not exactly positive, it depends on who’s rankings you look at. But most of these teams are perennially Top 25 teams. Many of them are perennially (Juco) World Series teams.They’re coming from all over the country, Texas, Illinois, South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia. Seven teams coming from Florida. Yeah I think if people want to come out they’re going to see some of the...it will be the most baseball talent that will be in Bay County, ever.”

The Commodores play their first game against McClennan, out of Texas, Friday morning at 10 a.m.

