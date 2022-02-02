Gulf County woman wins $1 million from The Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday a Gulf County woman has claimed a $1 million top prize from “THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000″ Scratch-Off game.

Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, purchased her winning ticket from the Express Lane located at 701 Monument Avenue in Port Saint Joe. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Causey chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.