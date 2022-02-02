Advertisement

Gulf County woman wins $1 million from The Florida Lottery

A Gulf County woman recently won $1 million from a Florida Lottery Scratch- Off ticket.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday a Gulf County woman has claimed a $1 million top prize from “THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000″ Scratch-Off game.

Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, purchased her winning ticket from the Express Lane located at 701 Monument Avenue in Port Saint Joe. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Causey chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

