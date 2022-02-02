“Individual Freedom” Bill to prohibit critical race theory in Florida schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Legislation prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory and other ideas that make some feel uncomfortable continues moving through the state legislature.

Sponsors said they want history, not historical theories taught in the classroom.

Examples of what can’t be taught in the classroom under the legislation include the denial or minimization of the holocaust, or that the purpose of the U.S. legal system is to uphold the supremacy of white people.

Sponsor Bryan Avila said most everything else is fair game.

“Everything should be taught from an objective point of view. Really, what we are trying to prevent is whatever ideology or whatever take they have in order to essentially twist the material into making someone feel a certain angst,” Avila said.

Of the several dozen who spoke, most said its okay if their kids are occasionally made to fell uncomfortable.

“It is not discomfort in the classroom that I fear for my children. It is indifference,” Mother of Three Rachel Gunter Shapard said.

The American Family Policy Council was one of the few to speak in favor.

“Systems of supremacy, white guilt, and other such concepts are not facts of history. Those are ideologies,” Aaron DiPetro from the American Family Policy Council said.

And the Florida Education Association argued it will be one more burden on teachers.

“We have a severe teacher shortage, and this bill does nothing to help recruit and train high quality teachers,” Michael Monroe of FEA said.

“No one in the State of Flordia should be made to feel any sort of anguish or guilt for something, quite frankly, they were not a part of that occurred in our nations history a long long time ago,” Avila argued.

Businesses can also face discrimination lawsuits under the legislation.

The legislation, which is a top priority of the Speaker governor has one more committee meeting in both the House and Senate before heading to the full Chambers.

