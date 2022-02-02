Lane closures on DuPont Bridge

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One lane on DuPont Bridge was closed off Tuesday, as workers were seen fixing some recent damage.

“So if you guys see a truck with kind of a bucket hanging over the side with some guys in it, that’s what they’re doing,” Public Information Specialist, with the Florida Department of Transportation, Kohen Johns Brannon said.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, a barge attempting to pass under the bridge last week actually hit it.

“These kinds of things, while we wish they didn’t happen, they do on occasions and we’re just lucky that this one wasn’t worse and wasn’t bad. and that this bridge is going to be strong and it’s purely cosmetic,” Johns Brannon said.

DuPont Bridge is a popular commute route for those working at Tyndall Air Force Base.

“It is our primary means to getting on and off the installation. Basically, everyone lives off base so everyone is commuting to the installation on a daily basis,” Base Civil Engineer Brandy Smart said. “Also, we’re going through the Tyndall rebuild so there is a lot of construction traffic.”

NewsChannel 7 was told last week that repairs would have no impact on daily travel. While transportation officials are working towards that, traffic buildup is possible with lane closures.

“We’re making sure that the lane that had the most traffic on it is going to be open heading towards Tyndall at the time that it needs to be open,” Johns Brannon said.

Johns Brannon said they do what they can to keep the bridge lit at night. But she said the most important thing they do regularly is consistently inspecting the bridges.

DuPont Bridge was already set to be inspected this week.

As FDOT officials both repair and inspect the bridge, intermittent lane closures will continue. Lanes will close on Wednesday of this week, as well as Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.