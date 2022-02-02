Advertisement

Local man sentenced to 35 years in prison on gun, drug charges

Officials said Jesus Lopez-Garza, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Officials said Jesus Lopez-Garza, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.(Storyblocks)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mexican man residing in Panama City has been sentenced to 35 years in prison on various gun and drug charges.

Officials said Jesus Lopez-Garza, 37, was arrested back in April 2021 after law enforcement reportedly found him in a hotel with 10.7 pounds of meth, 12.4 pounds of marijuana, a quarter-kilogram of para-fluorofentanyl, more than $30,000 in cash, a gun, and ammo.

In October 2021, Lopez-Garza pleaded guilty to charges including possession with intent to distribute meth and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, being an alien in the United States after a prior removal, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and illegal alien.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.
Four killed in crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County
Car crash
Chipley woman dies in fatal crash in Washington County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
From left to right: Jeffrey Williams, Kenyatta Lewis, Michael Cook
Police: 400 lethal doses of fentanyl off streets after bust
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting

Latest News

Missy from Bay County Animal Shelter needs a home!
Animals at Bay County Animal Control are looking for forever homes
A Gulf County woman recently won $1 million from a Florida Lottery Scratch- Off ticket.
Gulf County woman wins $1 million from The Florida Lottery
Missy from Bay County Animal Shelter needs a home!
Bay County Animal Control Interview 2/2/22
Lizard Thicket styled all outfits and shoes.
Wear it Wednesday styled by Lizard Thicket