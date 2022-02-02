Local man sentenced to 35 years in prison on gun, drug charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mexican man residing in Panama City has been sentenced to 35 years in prison on various gun and drug charges.

Officials said Jesus Lopez-Garza, 37, was arrested back in April 2021 after law enforcement reportedly found him in a hotel with 10.7 pounds of meth, 12.4 pounds of marijuana, a quarter-kilogram of para-fluorofentanyl, more than $30,000 in cash, a gun, and ammo.

In October 2021, Lopez-Garza pleaded guilty to charges including possession with intent to distribute meth and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, being an alien in the United States after a prior removal, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and illegal alien.

