Okaloosa Deputies searching for man in connection to double homicide

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a double homicide in the Fort Walton Beach area.

Investigators said they are currently searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to this case. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said they were called to a house on Brentwood Lane near Fort Walton Beach Tuesday afternoon to do a welfare check on a female resident. Deputies say when they were unable to make contact with anyone inside, they entered the residence and found two people dead.

The victims were identified as Annastacia Merrell, 52, and Patrick Tymoch, 51.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputies say they believe Chad Ankenbrand is driving a black Ford Mustang with the Florida tag 36BAWX. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Ankenbrand is believed to be driving a black Ford Mustang convertible with the Florida license plate 36BAWX.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-8477.

