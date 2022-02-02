Advertisement

Price hikes with Florida Power & Light

The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Energy bills are going up and locals are speaking out. The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.

A warm home on a chilly day is something we often take for granted until the bill comes in.

In January, Gulf Power switched to FPL, and it changed more than just a logo. Many residents said they have been seeing a hike in prices.

“It’s $520.51. Our house rent is $755 a month, and that’s not right to be having a power bill that’s almost as much as a home bill,” Bay County Resident Danielle Cash said.

FPL officials said there is a reason for it.

“We are seeing higher fuel prices for the fuel that generates power for our customers just like we’re seeing at the gas pump in so many other places,” Florida Power & Light Spokesperson Sarah Gatewood said.

Last year, the Florida Public Service Commission approved FPL’s four-year plan, which includes the rate change some are now seeing.

“You pay a lower price for all of the energy you use up to 1,000-kilowatt hours and a higher price for everything over 1,000-kilowatt hours,” Gatewood said. “We recommend 68 degrees and keeping it there as much as possible. and when you change it, just make small changes at a time so that you don’t kick your system into like emergency settings.”

But for Cash, a hike this high seems too tall to climb.

“My hours got cut down to about 30 hours a week,” Cash said. “If my bills going to be $520 or more every month, that’s my whole entire check.”

FPL officials are asking those in similar situations to reach out, as they do offer financial assistance. They also offer energy-saving programs and tips designed for each household.

For more on how to bring down your bill, you can visit https://www.fpl.com/northwest/help.html.

