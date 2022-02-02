Seaside School preps for upcoming fundraiser

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seaside School is preparing for its upcoming 20th Annual 5k and Half Marathon Fundraiser.

The event will take place on February 20th in Seaside. The half marathon will begin at 7 a.m. and the 5k will start at 7:45 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Seaside School. The school was founded in 1996 and was one of the first and is now one of the oldest surviving public charter schools in the state of Florida.

This year, they will be offering virtual registration for individuals that are unable to participate in person.

