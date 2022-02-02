Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect to see an increase in winds, clouds, and humidity over the next several days with rain chances remaining low through Thursday. For tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy w/lows in the 40s inland and 50s at the coast. On Wednesday expect a mix of sun and clouds w/highs in the 70s inland and upper 60s at the coast. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. We will see a small chance of rain & more clouds Thursday, but our best chance of rain and storms does not arrive until Thursday night/Friday. Rain chances will be around 70% with over an inch of rain possible. Cooler weather returns for the weekend ahead, but rain chances could linger some.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.