Wear it Wednesday styled by Lizard Thicket

By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The votes were counted and the results are in for which outfits, styled by Lizard Thicket, Sam and Jessica wore for Wear it Wednesday.

Lizard Thicket is locally owned by Casey Johnston and she says the boutique strives to provide the latest, most fashion-forward styles at great prices while providing outstanding customer service to each and every customer.

On the first Wednesday of every month, the boutique participates in WE GIVE WEDNESDAY. Ten percent of sales go to Humble House Ministries located in Bay County.

SOULS by Lizard Thicket supports Wellspring Living which helps those rescued from Sex Trafficking.

Casey, with the help of stylist Quinn, styled Sam in the viewer-voted white ruffle neck top and pink wide leg dress pants.

Casey and Quinn styled Jessica in the viewer-voted periwinkle dress. Each outfit was finished off with a gold necklace.

SOULS by Lizard Thicket styled Sam and Jessica in Dolce-vita heeled sandals, which Casey says can’t be found anywhere else in the area.

