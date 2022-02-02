Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone and Happy Groundhog Day!

It’s a slightly active morning on radar for us with clouds moving in and some possibly containing sprinkles over the far Western Panhandle. It’s hardly umbrella worthy today, but a stray sprinkle or light shower will be in the forecast. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies get the day started for most.

Thanks to the slightly breezy southeasterly winds this morning we’re waking up more so pleasantly cool. Temperatures for most get the day going in the 50s. It’ll still require the light jacket to start. But only for early morning commuters as we do warm pleasantly today despite the cloudier start. Highs will manage to reach the low 70s as the clouds break up a bit into the midday for a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds turn breezier ahead pumping up our warmth and moisture. Eventually that will lead toward some spotty showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will become likely when we have a cold front passing through Thursday night on into Friday. The front may string out a few showers into the weekend as well with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

We’ll go from highs in the low 70s through the mid week back down into the upper 50s by the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with mild highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has some mild days ahead as highs push into the 70s through the midweek ahead of likely rain chances by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

