Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 2nd
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Boy’s high school soccer:
Choctaw 0 Arnold 4
Niceville 1 Fort Walton Beach 4
Walton 1 Pensacola Catholic 3
Girl’s high school soccer:
West Florida 2 South Walton 1
Boy’s high school basketball:
Walton 47 Blountstown 50
Girl’s high school basketball:
Rutherford 70 West Florida 29
Pine Forest 88 Arnold 47
Marianna 30 South Walton 54
Maclay 30 Walton 38
Juco Men’s basketball:
Gulf Coast 76 Chipola 80
Juco Women’s basketball:
Gulf Coast 51 Chipola 63
