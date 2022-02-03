Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 2nd

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Boy’s high school soccer:

Choctaw 0 Arnold 4

Niceville 1 Fort Walton Beach 4

Walton 1 Pensacola Catholic 3

Girl’s high school soccer:

West Florida 2 South Walton 1

Boy’s high school basketball:

Walton 47 Blountstown 50

Girl’s high school basketball:

Rutherford 70 West Florida 29

Pine Forest 88 Arnold 47

Marianna 30 South Walton 54

Maclay 30 Walton 38

Juco Men’s basketball:

Gulf Coast 76 Chipola 80

Juco Women’s basketball:

Gulf Coast 51 Chipola 63

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.
Four killed in crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County
Car crash
Chipley woman dies in fatal crash in Washington County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Okaloosa County Sheriff's are searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to a double...
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect found dead near Illinois
From left to right: Jeffrey Williams, Kenyatta Lewis, Michael Cook
Police: 400 lethal doses of fentanyl off streets after bust

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 2nd
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 2nd
Six Blountstown seniors sign letters of intent to play at the next level.
Local athletes put pen to paper for National Signing Day
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 1st
College Baseball Classic hits town this weekend
Elite Juco baseball tournament set for PCB this weekend