Covenant Christian Preschool teacher takes home Golden Apple

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple teacher only has a class of about a dozen students, but she says it’s the small class size that makes all the difference.

Mrs. Casie Laughlin molds the young minds of preschool students, or the “Busy Bears” as she calls them, at Covenant Christian Academy in Panama City.

Laughlin said she loves teaching younger students because everything is new to them.

“When they realize how to hold their wiring utensil correctly, or they’re doing something and they get it and that light goes off. The expression they have, the happiness they share because they’ve got that,” Laughlin said.

She has been involved in preschool education for 20 years and has worked at Covenant Christian for eight.

