Former WJHG weather anchor, Bay County Commissioner dies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former weather anchor and reporter at NewsChannel 7, who later became a Bay County Commissioner, has died.

According to his family, Rick Hurst died late Monday night. They tell us he had been battling kidney and heart issues.

Family members tell us Hurst was born on August 6, 1952. He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, but moved to Panama City in the late 1960s.

Hurst served as a Bay County Commissioner from 1992 to 1996. Before he was a commissioner, he worked at NewsChannel 7 as a weather anchor and reporter. When Hurst left the news industry, his family says he went into real estate, which is what he did until he died.

When describing Hurst, his family says he loved fishing and spending time with his two sons and his two grandchildren.

