Governor DeSantis awards $10 million to Northwest Florida State College

DeSantis announces $89 million investment for workforce education in Gainesville today
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis awarded funding to five Florida colleges as part of a career and technical education (CTE) charter school program. The initiative is designed to give high school students the chance to earn credentials and college credit while they’re still in high school.

Northwest Florida State College, Tallahassee Community College, Santa Fe College, St. Pete College, and Miami-Dade College were each awarded $10 million as part of the program.

DeSantis announced the CTE program, among others, during a speech at Santa Fe College in Gainesville on Wednesday.

He announced a total of $89 million in funding for workforce education initiatives.

Some of the other funding was awarded to CTE dual enrollment, apprenticeships, and cybersecurity and IT training.

DeSantis is also awarding $12 million in educator resources and $2 million to 28 college and school districts to expand entrepreneurship education and training.

In 2019, Governor DeSantis set a goal to make Florida the number one state for workforce education in the U.S. by 2030. After Wednesday’s announcement, the state has invested more than $3.5 billion to work toward that goal since it was set.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

