Head of safety and security for Bay District schools retires

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mike Jones has been the Head of Safety and Security for Bay District schools for 26 years.

During his time with the district, Mike has seen a lot of great improvements.

“We had $6 million worth of grants,” Mike said. “I mean that bought generators, security cameras, fencing, bollards, police cars, equipment, guns, weapons. Just anything you can imagine along the lines of safety and security, that’s what we did.”

Mike and his team put in place a lot of safety protocols within Bay District Schools.

“I think probably one of the most important things we did,” Mike said, “was we revamped our school safety plans and we wrote a school assessment of our own.”

But with the highs, there have been some unfortunate lows. In 2010, Mike Jones stepped in to stop an active shooter incident at a Bay District School Board meeting that ended with the shooter taking his own life.

“It broke my heart,” he said. “It still breaks my heart to this day that that had to happen. And I think about it frequently now. I wish that had never happened.”

Mike is known for more than his service in law enforcement. He is also known for being Salvage Santa, bringing gifts to kids in the area.

“I’m proud of Salvage Santa program,” he said. “I mean, I can’t even tell you how many thousands of bicycles that we built over the years, forty plus years, and this past Christmas 2021 we gave away 400 bicycles.”

Now going into retirement, Mike hopes to start a new hobby: collecting model trains. He may be excited about railroads, but he has an even bigger goal during retirement.

“I want to be the best husband, the best father, and the best grandfather that I can be for the remainder of my life,” he said. “That’s my goal, dad, grandpa, and husband. And that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Mike is retiring on February 17th, the same day as his 32nd wedding anniversary. He said this will be his best gift to his wife.

