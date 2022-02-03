Local athletes put pen to paper for National Signing Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Wednesday was National Signing Day and several athletes took advantage signing letters of intent to play at the next level.

Wewahitchka quarterback and linebacker, Alex Williams, signed on as a preferred walk-on to Florida State after three years as a starter for the Gators.

In Blountstown, six seniors signed their letters of intent as well.

Dylan McClellan will head to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama to continue his track career. Twins, Garrett and Logan Martin, will stick together and continue playing football at Cumberland University. Trace Horne, follows in his big brother, Bryson Horne’s, footsteps heading to Georgia Highlands to play baseball, and Jayce Kirkham will continue his baseball career at Coastal Alabama East.

