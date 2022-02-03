Advertisement

Local athletes put pen to paper for National Signing Day

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Wednesday was National Signing Day and several athletes took advantage signing letters of intent to play at the next level.

Wewahitchka quarterback and linebacker, Alex Williams, signed on as a preferred walk-on to Florida State after three years as a starter for the Gators.

In Blountstown, six seniors signed their letters of intent as well.

Dylan McClellan will head to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama to continue his track career. Twins, Garrett and Logan Martin, will stick together and continue playing football at Cumberland University. Trace Horne, follows in his big brother, Bryson Horne’s, footsteps heading to Georgia Highlands to play baseball, and Jayce Kirkham will continue his baseball career at Coastal Alabama East.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.
Four killed in crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County
Car crash
Chipley woman dies in fatal crash in Washington County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
From left to right: Jeffrey Williams, Kenyatta Lewis, Michael Cook
Police: 400 lethal doses of fentanyl off streets after bust
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 1st
College Baseball Classic hits town this weekend
Elite Juco baseball tournament set for PCB this weekend
Masker helping Arnold to another big season while racking up impressive GPA
Braden Masker a quiet but effective leader for Arnold
Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 31st