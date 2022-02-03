Advertisement

National Girls & Women in Sports Day celebrated in Bay County

The Angola girls basketball team talks during a timeout in a game at Woodlan (2/1/22)(WPTA)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You could hear basketballs being dribbled on the court at Oakland Terrace School for the Arts on Wednesday.

Girls Inc. of Bay County taught young female athletes in the area how to play basketball.

“Cause it gets a lot of energy out, and it makes you strong, smart, and bold, and you get way better at stuff,” said first-grade student Lillie Myers.

Students from elementary school all the way through high school were there to support and teach each other new skills.

“(I’m here) to teach these little ladies how to play basketball,” said high school student Shakira Williams.

It’s more than just playing sports, though.

Rutherford Girls Basketball Coach Jasmine Threatt said sports can translate into real-life skills.

“You learn work ethic, you learn teamwork, you know dedication, perseverance. All those things you have to put back into your team in order to see the results. I definitely think it’s important because they can translate that into their adult lives,” said Threatt.

The children also agreed that playing helps them build confidence in everyday life.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day started back in 1987. Its mission is to promote equality in women’s sports.

