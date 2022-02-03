Advertisement

Police warn community about “sextortion”

Lynn Haven Police Department.
Lynn Haven Police Department.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are warning people of the dangers in the online world. It’s something local police, like Panama City Beach Chief J.R. Talamantez, have seen way too often.

“They thought they trusted them online and now this person is demanding you money,” said Talamantez.

It’s a crime called sextortion and local police are warning parents to teach their kids sexual pictures can be used against them. They said one in three victims never tell anyone. A recent case had police pushing the message once again.

The Lynn Haven Police Department made an arrest after a two-month-long investigation. They said a juvenile girl was contacted through Snapchat by a 33-year-old man in North Carolina, who posed as a teenager. Kenneth Rock was charged with using a computer service for obscene communications and extortion.

Officials say Rock and the teen exchanged sexual pictures -- then he blackmailed her.

“If she didn’t send him more explicit pictures, then he would send them to her neighbor,” said Lynn Haven Police Chief Rickie Ramie.

Police identified Rock and helped law enforcement in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ramie said stopping the crime starts at home.

“They need to talk to their child and say, ‘You can’t take it back, once you hit send, it’s done,’” said Ramie.

Officials say 60% of people know their perpetrator, 51% don’t tell anyone, and only 13% report it to police. Police want the community to know if you see something, say something. Most importantly, police said talk to your children about what they’re doing online.

“Do not send naked pictures of yourself via text message anywhere on the internet, just don’t take them,” said Talamantez.

