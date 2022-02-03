The Sixth Annual Salty Dog Day is coming up in Historic St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Market at St. Andrews will host its 6th Annual Salty Dog Day event.

This dog-friendly event is an extension of The Market at St. Andrews with proceeds benefiting Operation Spay Bay.

The market will include dog merchandise vendors, veterinarians, groomers, a shot clinic, a microchip booth, treat stations, a dog play area, food, music, shopping, and entertainment, as well as blessings of the dogs, adoptions, a silent auction, raffles, and so much fun for dogs and their humans.

Salty Dog Mayor Socks will be in attendance to meet and greet her constituents.

While Mayor Socks is on the way out, you can vote for your favorite dog here.

For more information on Salty Dog Day and the race for mayor, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

