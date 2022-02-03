Advertisement

The Sixth Annual Salty Dog Day is coming up in Historic St. Andrews

By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Market at St. Andrews will host its 6th Annual Salty Dog Day event.

This dog-friendly event is an extension of The Market at St. Andrews with proceeds benefiting Operation Spay Bay.

The market will include dog merchandise vendors, veterinarians, groomers, a shot clinic, a microchip booth, treat stations, a dog play area, food, music, shopping, and entertainment, as well as blessings of the dogs, adoptions, a silent auction, raffles, and so much fun for dogs and their humans.

Salty Dog Mayor Socks will be in attendance to meet and greet her constituents.

While Mayor Socks is on the way out, you can vote for your favorite dog here.

For more information on Salty Dog Day and the race for mayor, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's are searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to a double...
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect found dead near Illinois
The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.
Price hikes with Florida Power & Light
Officials said Jesus Lopez-Garza, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Local man sentenced to 35 years in prison on gun, drug charges
From left to right: Jeffrey Williams, Kenyatta Lewis, Michael Cook
Police: 400 lethal doses of fentanyl off streets after bust
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting

Latest News

The Market at St. Andrews will host its 6th annual Salty Dog Day event, celebrating all things...
Salty Dog Event Interview
Abortion Bill Changes
Abortion Bill Changes
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Some Walton County ordinances changed ahead of spring break season
National Women in Sports Day was celebrated.
Women in Sports Day