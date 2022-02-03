Some Walton County ordinances changed ahead of spring break season

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.

Walton County Code Enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office, and South Walton Fire District officials met Wednesday to discuss changes to ordinances that were made last year.

“We’re here to provide the safest, the most enjoyable environment for our visitors,” Walton County Code Compliance Director Tony Cornman said.

With safety as a top priority, Walton County officials made some changes to their ordinances ahead of the busy season.

“One of the things we did for beach safety is to require our vendors to put a double red flag sign up whenever we go double red flag,” said Cornman.

Other changes include fees for having bonfires on the beach without a permit, as well as a $500 dollar fine if you don’t clean up after a bonfire; an issue fire marshals said they see with vendors every year.

“Our job is to oversee that and make sure that these bonfires are being held properly, they’re being held where they’re supposed to be held, they’re not infringing on private property, and basically just being safe.” South Walton Fire District Fire Marshall Sammy Sanchez said.

Another code enforcement change implemented is vendors who use wooden boxes.

“We had a little bit of an issue last year with state of emergencies and vendors not removing those boxes from the beach, so we have up’ed our fines a little bit for that hopefully to encourage them to get those things off the beach as required,” said Cornman.

We’re told these changes go for not only spring break, but summer as well.

“You make changes to make something better and I think with these changes, you should see some improvements with spring break with vending in particular,” said Sanchez.

Improvements they want to see across Walton County beaches as they welcome people back for the season.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is re-implementing their beach patrol this year. Their spring break operations begin March 5th, with heavy presence of deputies from Seaside to Rosemary Beach.

Officials want you to know the $500 dollar fine will remain the same if you swim during double red flags.

For more information, visit Walton County Spring Break.

