Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on satellite and radar this morning with several showers just to our west and southwest. They’re thickening up the cloud cover overhead this morning in NWFL. But we won’t see much of this rain translate into our skies today. Only a few showers in our western counties, west of Hwy331.

Temperatures are more mild and pleasantly cool out the door as we’re getting started in the 60s. Go ahead and grab the light jacket, or wind breaker, for the early morning drive. You won’t need it by lunch time as temperatures return to the 70s today.

A cold front is expected to slowly cross the Panhandle tonight and into Friday. Breezy southerly winds will continue to moisten our airmass ahead of this front allowing for some scattered showers or thunderstorms to develop into Thursday night.

The latest forecasted rain totals have trended down slightly. Rainfall in excess of 1 inch should be confined west of Panama City-Dothan, with decreasing rainfall amounts as you move southeast through the area.

The bulk of the rain looks more likely for overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning with light scattered showers intermittent throughout the day on Friday. The showers all move out as the cold front slides to the southeast Friday night into Saturday morning.

A colder feel will move in as the front moves through on Friday. Temperatures in the morning may start out in the 60s, but as northerly winds take over, we’ll see the colder feel arrive into the afternoon as temperatures finish the day in the low 50s. We’ll keep highs in the 50s for the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to mainly cloudy skies with mild highs in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances becoming likely tonight. They’ll be light and intermittent on Friday.

