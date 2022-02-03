Washington Co. pumping operation could stop soon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding is an issue in several areas of Washington County, but residents around Piney Lake have seen a decrease in water levels in recent weeks.

“Oh, it’s been very encouraging, the water has gone down I think significantly, certainly over a foot,” resident Mike West said. “So, you know, we’ve been very pleased with that.”

However, the county may have to stop pumping and return the equipment to the agencies that own them.

“With the pumps being loaned to us, with the piping being on loan to us, we’re just trying to buy as much time as we possibly can to get the water as low as we possibly can before we have to return the borrowed items to the state,” Commissioner Tray Hawkins said.

Officials say they’re still looking for other options to continue pumping the lake, whether that be through state grants or other means. Hawkins said he knows there are other areas in the county suffering, as well.

“This is not the only area in Washington County that’s flooded,” Hawkins said. “You know, this was the best-case scenario because we had a place to put the water on Water Management District property. But I’ve got Spring Lake that’s flooded, I’ve got Shenandoah Boulevard that’s flooded, I’ve got Wages Pond that’s flooded. It’s just a bad situation that we faced but we’re doing the best we can.”

West said he’s thankful for what has been done so far.

“I certainly feel for the others because we’ve been through it,” he said. “But with seeing what’s been done here, it seems like there is a way, there’s always hope.”

No decisions have been made on when the pump will have to be turned off yet, but officials say a meeting will be held Monday to discuss when the pump will be turned off and alternate funding options.

