Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clouds have returned and the humidity is on the increase here in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy and lows will only fall to near 60. Winds will be SE at 5-15 mph. On Thursday mostly cloudy skies continue w/highs in the upper 60s (coast) to low 70s (inland). Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. The rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday. Right now we are expecting around 1″ of rain. Colder air starts filtering in Friday afternoon and will last through the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s w/lows in the 40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.