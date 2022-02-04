2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together

Advertisement

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (Gray News) – Two dogs who were found locked in a crate outside in freezing temperatures are now looking for their forever home together.

Fieldworkers with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said they found the dogs huddled together, shivering in a crate on a porch in North Carolina. In a news release, PETA said the owner refused to bring the dogs inside – despite a wind chill of 21 degrees – but released them to PETA after being told the sheriff would have to be called.

The dogs – a Chihuahua mix named Charlie and a pit bull mix named Diamond – were then brought to PETA’s headquarters and later transferred to the Norfolk SPCA, where they are now searching for a loving home together.

“If you’re ready to get twice as much gratitude and love from this big and small dog combo, then Charlie and Diamond could be the perfect match for you,” Norfolk SPCA Executive Director Kimberly Sherlaw said. “We’re looking forward to finding them a new home where they can cuddle up for companionship instead of for survival.”

If you are interested in adopting the pair, you can reach the Norfolk SPCA at 757-622-3319 or email adoption@norfolkspca.org. PETA said the two must be adopted together.

