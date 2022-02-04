Area scores and highlights for Thursday, February 3rd
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Boy’s high school basketball:
Mosley 60 Rutherford 57
Vernon 44 Poplar Springs 72
Ponce De Leon 73 Wewahitchka 44
Freeport 60 Rocky Bayou Christian 50
Bozeman 49 Atlha 56
Paxton 50 Walton 45
Sneads 57 Tallavana Christian 39
Gulf Breeze 72 South Walton 49
Chipley 49 Graceville 29
Wakulla 50 Franklin County 81
Girl’s high school basketball:
Malone 14 Chipley 65
Blountstown 17 Port St. Joe 49
Boy’s high school soccer:
West Florida 1 South Walton 3
