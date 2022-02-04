Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, February 3rd

(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 3, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Boy’s high school basketball:

Mosley 60 Rutherford 57

Vernon 44 Poplar Springs 72

Ponce De Leon 73 Wewahitchka 44

Freeport 60 Rocky Bayou Christian 50

Bozeman 49 Atlha 56

Paxton 50 Walton 45

Sneads 57 Tallavana Christian 39

Gulf Breeze 72 South Walton 49

Chipley 49 Graceville 29

Wakulla 50 Franklin County 81

Girl’s high school basketball:

Malone 14 Chipley 65

Blountstown 17 Port St. Joe 49

Boy’s high school soccer:

West Florida 1 South Walton 3

