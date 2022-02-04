Bay County Sheriff’s Office makes two big fentanyl busts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Illegal drugs are a problem around the country, and Bay County is no exception.

“Drugs are bad. Drugs are deadly,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced more than 55 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets after two separate drug busts in the past two weeks.

“This drug is deadly and we’re glad to get it off the street,” said Ford.

On January 21st, investigators with the Special Investigations Division arrested Todd Ware, 47, for possession of almost 27 grams of fentanyl. They also found almost seven grams of meth.

“It was an individual that we were investigating that we knew to have a warrant. We were able to take him into custody after a struggle,” said Ford.

On February 2nd, investigators also arrested Bruce Gerhardt, 47, for possession of more than 28 grams of fentanyl.

“Both of those are the highest level of trafficking at 28 grams,” said Ford.

Ford said Bay County is seeing more and more people dying from Fentanyl at an alarming rate. He says in all of 2021, they saw 288 overdoses, resulting in 31 deaths. He adds that’s a 25% increase in overdoses and a 35% increase in fatalities over 2020.

“You know, if we had a shooting where 31 people died or if we had a natural disaster where 31 people died, that would certainly be something we’d be very worried about,” said Ford.

That’s why Ford is taking action.

“So as you can tell, a lot of people have died from these drugs so it’s very important for us to be as aggressive as we can in getting these drugs off the streets,” said Ford.

And getting illegal drugs off the street is a fight Ford, and the Sheriff’s Office, is committed to doing in Bay County.

Both men were charged with trafficking of Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty, they could face at least a 25 year mandatory jail sentence.

The sheriff said they’re going to keep working with their community partners and care coordinators to reduce the demand and get people off of these drugs.

