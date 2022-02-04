Bay District Schools’ graduation rates above state’s average for first time

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bright future and a plan...

“I plan on going to FSU for the ROTC Program,” said Rosenwald High School student Christina Kennedy.

For the first time, Bay District School’s graduation rate is above the state’s average. School officials said the rates in the county increased from 88.5% to 90.2%.

“It is a 15 percent growth over five years for our schools entirely,” said graduation specialist Jennifer Jennings.

After facing challenges such as Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennings said things are finally turning around.

“To see that growth, that is a huge shoutout to all of the schools,” said Jennings.

Rosenwald High School is one of those that increased its graduation rate from 29% to 54% since 2018. School officials said their number one goal is to see students succeed. Jennings said Rosenwald High School in Panama City is a credit recovery option for students in crisis.

“All students have access to come to Rosenwald, who are credit deficient meaning there might be some reason why they don’t graduate on time,” said Jennings.

Rosenwald High School principal Jonathan McQuagge said they implemented an online program, so kids can work at a faster pace.

“It’s self-paced, you have to be disciplined to work and the kids really bought into it and the staff as well,” said McQuagge.

Besides the program, McQuagge said the school offers a daycare, wellness room, and clothing for students in need. He said they do all they can to help the kids.

“They’ve gotten behind and now they’re here thriving,” said McQuagge.

For some students, the program kept them right on track.

“I do not think I would’ve graduated if it wasn’t for Rosenwald,” said student Makayla Thomas.

Bay District School officials said they offer graduation coaches at all high schools, who meet with students to come up with a plan for their future.

