Disturbance call leads to arrest

A disturbance call in Washington County ends in the arrest of a woman after deputies say they found drugs near a child in a car.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Washington County ends in the arrest of a woman after deputies say they found drugs near a child in a car.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Buckhorn Boulevard in reference to a physical disturbance Thursday morning.

The complainant, Tara Rushie Cutrera, 24, made contact with deputies.

Cutrera appeared to be under the influence of narcotics with her one-year-old child in the vehicle. Deputies tell us they observed paraphernalia in the back seat and a purse just outside the vehicle. A K-9 was deployed and alerted on both to the presence of narcotics. As deputies were about to search the purse Cutrera warned them to “be careful.” Located inside the purse were several empty syringes and one filled with methamphetamine.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted and took custody of the one-year-old child.

Cutrera was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Additional charges pending further investigation.

