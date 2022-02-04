Food truck and craft beer festival in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - How does fall-off-the-bone BBQ, wood-fired pizza, and so much more sound? Well, if it sounds delicious, you can check it all out at Aaron Bessant Park on February 5th and 6th.

The Panama City Beach Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival will be feeding foodies from all over from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

There will be more than 35 food trucks and breweries at the festival.

Tickets can be purchased pre-sale online here, or at the gate, the day of.

To see one of the food trucks, That’s What Cheese Said, and all it has to offer, check out the full interview above.

