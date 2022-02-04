Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach woman wins FDOT award

Heather Calloway won the 2021 Florida School Crossing Guard of the Year Extra Mile Award.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crossing guard with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department took home an award from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Friday.

Heather Calloway won the 2021 Florida School Crossing Guard of the Year Extra Mile Award. FDOT officials said Calloway “continually goes the extra mile to ensure the safety and well-being of her students.” They said with her everyday actions, along with how she responded in an emergency situation in the last year, made her eligible for this award.

Governor Ron DeSantis presented the award with FDOT. DeSantis also declared February 4th as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.

Pat Alfonso of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office also won the 2021 Florida School Crossing Guard of the Year award.

