Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar with a thin band of heavier rain and some occasional rumbles of thunder slowly passing through the Panhandle in association with a cold front. We’ll see this initial band slowly work east through the morning. However, another batch of broken up showers lies back to the west. So we’ll get another batch of a few showers also passing through during the day. Yet there should still be plenty of dry time in the forecast today, certainly not an all day non-stop rain in any one spot.

Temperatures are wonky today. We’ll wake up with the warmest conditions of the day in the morning. You might even walk out the door and say to yourself, “I don’t need a jacket today”. While that may be true for the morning...we’ll get colder as the day progresses! Temperatures start the day in the mid to upper 60s. By lunch we’ll be in the upper 50s, and by the late afternoon we’ll be in low 50s flirting with the upper 40s!

After this morning’s batch of heavier rains and spring feels, some of the cooler conditions and lighter showers will have us feeling more like winter again. The good news is the rains wrap up tonight and we’ll see skies clearing out throughout the day on Saturday. But temperatures will still be chilly over the weekend as highs only reach up into the mid 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with slightly breezy winds shifting to the northwest and intermittent rain showers. Temperatures cool off throughout the day as we start in the mid 60s, see upper 50s by lunch, and down to near 50 by the end of the day. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cooler weekend ahead with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

