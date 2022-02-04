Getting rid of the stinky smell on Back Beach; city leaders face setbacks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven down Back Beach road before, you may have noticed a less than pleasant smell. It’s a stench Panama City Beach residents know all too well.

“It’s a little bit nasty,” local resident Lindsay Ballif said.

“Sometimes when you need to pass some gas, you can let it go right at this spot. And tell all your kids, hey who let go,” local resident Steve McCormick said.

The spot is towards the west end of Back Beach Road, where the Wastewater Treatment Plant is located.

“The primary odor-causing compound is that hydrogen sulfide. it’s that rotten egg smell,” Panama City Beach Utilities Director Mark Shaeffer said.

It’s that rotten smell city leaders are working to clear out with a roughly $1.2 million dollar project.

Two white units currently being worked on at the plant are the first of six new filtering systems the city hopes to put into use.

Another set of white units will be set up at the plant. The remaining four will eventually be at lift stations on Joan Avenue, La Quinta, Magnolia Beach, and Hombre Golf Course.

But, city officials said they’re now facing some setbacks.

“There are components in these systems that are particularly impacted by supply chain issues,” Shaeffer said. “The two problems that we’ve been having primarily are sourcing the fiberglass tanks and the motor-control devices that are all electronic-based.”

The project was set to be finished in March, but that’s no longer the case.

“Now we’re working on a new completion schedule based upon when we’re going to get these remaining parts we need,” Shaeffer said.

Officials said they don’t know when they will get those parts, which means they don’t know when the project will be done.

Some locals said they are eager for that day to come.

“Clean it up or you know rinse it out so that we can breathe again,” Ballif said.

