Girl Scouts cookie season kicks off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Time for a sugar rush! Girl Scout cookie season is officially here.

“I love them. My favorites are Samoas. I bet you I’ve eaten about 1,000 boxes of those things,” Girl Scout cookie connoisseur James McKenzie said.

“I like Thin Mints the best, Samoas. yea those are my favorites,” Girl Scout cookie connoisseur Deb Johnson said.

Girl Scouts of Gateway Council kicked things off Friday with its Mega Drop.

“Today in this area we’re distributing about 5,800 cases. So you’re looking at about 12 boxes per case,” Girl Scouts Vice President of Properties & Facilities Joe Bigsby said.

That’s nearly 70,000 boxes of cookies.

Troop leader Seneca Shines was at the drop to pick up 771 cases. She said she got involved in Girl Scouts for her granddaughter.

“She’s on the spectrum with autism moderately so it’s hard to make friends and keep them. So I was like oh I got to do something,” Shines said.

While it’s a big commitment, Shines said it was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“We’ve been in it for six years now and she has a couple of really good friends that have grown with her,” Shines said.

Personal growth is what Girls Scouts is all about.

“Our motto is building girls of confidence and character,” Bigsby said.

Each box of cookies costs five or six dollars depending on the flavor. All of the proceeds go back to the troops and the charities they support.

“For programming, summer camps. Girls that raise enough money get a free summer camp at some of our facilities. It goes back into individual programming, back into the community, outreach programs that we sponsor,” Bigsby said.

This Mega Drop is mainly for those who pre-purchased their cookies. But for those who still want to buy some, you can find scouts at many local Publix locations.

For more information on how to join the Girl Scouts or where to find cookies, you can visit https://www.girlscouts-gateway.org/.

