Advertisement

Girl Scouts cookie season kicks off

Girl Scouts of Gateway Council kicked things off Friday with its Mega Drop.
Girl Scouts of Gateway Council kicked things off Friday with its Mega Drop.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Time for a sugar rush! Girl Scout cookie season is officially here.

“I love them. My favorites are Samoas. I bet you I’ve eaten about 1,000 boxes of those things,” Girl Scout cookie connoisseur James McKenzie said.

“I like Thin Mints the best, Samoas. yea those are my favorites,” Girl Scout cookie connoisseur Deb Johnson said.

Girl Scouts of Gateway Council kicked things off Friday with its Mega Drop.

“Today in this area we’re distributing about 5,800 cases. So you’re looking at about 12 boxes per case,” Girl Scouts Vice President of Properties & Facilities Joe Bigsby said.

That’s nearly 70,000 boxes of cookies.

Troop leader Seneca Shines was at the drop to pick up 771 cases. She said she got involved in Girl Scouts for her granddaughter.

“She’s on the spectrum with autism moderately so it’s hard to make friends and keep them. So I was like oh I got to do something,” Shines said.

While it’s a big commitment, Shines said it was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“We’ve been in it for six years now and she has a couple of really good friends that have grown with her,” Shines said.

Personal growth is what Girls Scouts is all about.

“Our motto is building girls of confidence and character,” Bigsby said.

Each box of cookies costs five or six dollars depending on the flavor. All of the proceeds go back to the troops and the charities they support.

“For programming, summer camps. Girls that raise enough money get a free summer camp at some of our facilities. It goes back into individual programming, back into the community, outreach programs that we sponsor,” Bigsby said.

This Mega Drop is mainly for those who pre-purchased their cookies. But for those who still want to buy some, you can find scouts at many local Publix locations.

For more information on how to join the Girl Scouts or where to find cookies, you can visit https://www.girlscouts-gateway.org/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.
Price hikes with Florida Power & Light
Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the public doesn't need to be afraid, but they...
Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found
Okaloosa County Sheriff's are searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to a double...
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect found dead near Illinois
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was compliant, but the passenger fled the scene on foot.
Two arrested in Bay County after DUI and fleeing arrest
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Some Walton County ordinances changed ahead of spring break season

Latest News

Turtle sculpture from the "SeeLife" project, located by City Hall.
PCB officials want to add your art in the community
Okaloosa Man arrested in relation to shots fired call.
Okaloosa County man arrested after shots fired call
Xavier Mitchell is wanted for multiple charges including homicide.
Homicide suspect caught hiding in Hathaway Bridge
Blanche Shelmon is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Panama City woman charged in death of infant