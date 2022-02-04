Heart attack survivor shares story before ‘Go Red for Women Day’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lorelle LaBarge was leading a normal life until everything changed one day.

“Out of nowhere I had a heart attack,” said heart patient Lorelle LaBarge. “In May it’ll be two years.”

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Ajay Mahtre said women often have symptoms that aren’t as apparent as they are in men.

“You look for things like an elephant on my chest, or pain down my left arm,” said Mahtre. “And that’s not always typical with women. Women may have shoulder pain, or indigestion, or tiredness, or fatigue, or dizziness, or nausea.”

LaBarge said she felt fatigued one day before her symptoms became so painful they couldn’t be ignored.

“My left arm hurt. My shoulder and neck hurt so bad I couldn’t even lift my arm to hold onto the banisters.”

LaBarge’s story isn’t unique, though.

The American Heart Association says nearly 45% of women 20 and older experience some form of cardiovascular disease.

Eating poorly and not exercising also contribute to heart disease.

“So a lot of it has to do with genetics, diet, and a lack of exercise,” Mahtre said. “Unfortunately our diet here in the United States isn’t as healthy as Europe or other parts of the world.”

Doctors say to seek help immediately if you’re experiencing any fatigue, chest, arm, or shoulder pain.

They also encourage people to schedule regular check-ups.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.