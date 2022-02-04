Advertisement

Homicide suspect caught hiding in Hathaway Bridge

Xavier Mitchell is wanted for multiple charges including homicide.
Xavier Mitchell is wanted for multiple charges including homicide.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted on multiple charges, including homicide, was found hiding in the Hathaway Bridge.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call early Friday morning to the Hathaway Bridge to assist Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and Panama City Police catch a fleeing suspect. Troopers say the man ran when the trooper tried to arrest him on misdemeanor charges. Investigators learned that Xavier Mitchell, 26, of Orange City, had a nationwide extradition order and was wanted on multiple charges, including homicide.

Deputies say when they first arrived, they searched the top of the bridge. They say a deputy spotted Mitchell on top of the rocks, under the road deck where the bridge meets land.

Deputies climbed the rocks and say they found Mitchell hiding in the superstructure of the bridge.

Mitchell was a target of the U.S. Marshals. He was wanted for homicide, principal to attempted felony murder, principal to robbery with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm, electric weapon, or concealed weapon.

