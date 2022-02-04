Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four bodies found in about three weeks is something officials say they’re not used to seeing.

“Thankfully, in Jackson County, it is unusual for a county of our size, 50,000 residents, to have four bodies discovered within a three-week period,” Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said.

Suspects were quickly arrested in two of the cases -- a body found in Malone, and one found on Skyview Road in Marianna. We’re told those suspects are being charged with open counts of murder.

The body of Tallahassee resident Jorge Diaz-Johnston was found in a Campbellton landfill on Jan. 8.

“Tallahassee PD is conducting that investigation,” Edenfield said. “To my knowledge, I don’t know if any arrests have been made on that one yet.”

The latest discovery was skeletal remains on Jan. 23 near I-10 and State Road 71 South.

“From the initial investigation, there’s no sign of any wrongdoing,” the Sheriff said. “What we think is it was one of the homeless or transients that was sleeping, because of some of the stuff that was located near the scene, sleeping bag, tent, that kind of thing.”

Edenfield said he does not believe any of these cases are related, and they’re considered random acts at this time.

The Sheriff added that he’s proud of his investigators and deputies for the way they handled these cases.

“Well anytime we discover a body and a possible murder, it’s all hands on deck,” he said. “Every investigator we’ve got is on the case, and they basically work until it’s solved.”

Despite these recent cases, Edenfield said there is no reason for residents to be afraid, but they should always be vigilant.

