New Oscar Patterson Academy logo revealed

By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Elementary School closed its doors in 2018 due to Hurricane Michael damage. But now, it’s re-opening this year with a new name, Oscar Patterson Academy. And with a new name, comes a new logo.

A new logo was unveiled Thursday after a competition was held for Bay District School students this past month. The winning logo came from Emma York of Jinks Middle School. Emma said she’s a big fan of drawing and her art teacher always encourages her to apply to competitions like this. She said her inspiration for the logo came from a picture of a rocket she found online and added fire to the bottom.

Her picture being chosen means...

“A lot. Like I’m very surprised that I won. It took me so long and to think that it’s going to be everywhere on a school for a while is a lot,” said Emma.

Emma said her drawings took weeks to complete, but it was worth it. Two other students were also awarded second and third place and awarded gift cards.

